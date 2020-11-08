CNN’s Brian Stelter used part of his heated interview with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy to ask why the network ran a disputed claim that Fox News sidelined Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night.

As the 2020 Election ended with Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, Newsmax put out a story that said Fox was suspending Pirro’s show for the weekend. Pirro’s opinion program was one of several shows that got superseded by coverage of Biden’s victory address, but Newsmax’s article suggested Fox killed the episode of Justice with Judge Jeanine because she was going to go on a tangent about voter fraud and defend Trump while he disputes the results.

From the article:

Sources close to the network tell Newsmax, because she made a very staunch defense of President Trump and wanted to expose the vote fraud that took place in the election, Fox News decided not to air her show…The sources gave no inclination of whether the network is going to keep the show going, but we hear she was suspended at least for this weekend.

When Stelter interviewed Ruddy on Reliable Sources, he noted that Fox News is disputing the Pirro report and saying her suspension is “not true.” As such, he asked “Where are you coming up with that bogus information?”

Ruddy defended the article by referring to the story’s contents, saying “her show was supposed to go on,” and Pirro has not denied the story herself. This left Stelter wondering if this means there’s a “dispute” between Pirro and Fox.

A Fox News spokesperson tells Mediaite “there is no dispute, Pirro was never scheduled to be on due to ongoing election coverage last night and she will be back next week along with all regularly scheduled programming that was also preempted due to ongoing breaking news coverage.”

Watch above, via CNN.

