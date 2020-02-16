With last week’s news about the DOJ and growing concerns about President Donald Trump getting involved in cases, CNN’s Brian Stelter this morning opened Reliable Sources talking about “creeping authoritarianism.”

Stelter referred to Trump as an “aspiring autocrat” and talked about concerns of “a move toward autocracy” in the United States, even bringing up one professor’s “dictator checklist” from back in 2016.

“IHe wasn’t saying Trump’s a dictator, but he was watching for troubling signs, so he revisited the list this week,” Stelter continued. “He said after impeachment, the president has been passing most of the checkpoints on the way to authoritarianism.”

He went through a list of recent news from the president, from Trump “diverting Pentagon money to build more border wall” to him attacking the Roger Stone judge to his “interference at the DOJ” last week, particularly on that Stone case.

