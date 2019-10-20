CNN’s Brian Stelter held a panel discussion that took ABC News to task for their airing of fake bombing video footage in their Syria-Turkey crisis coverage.

ABC came under scrutiny last week when an ABC’s World News Tonight broadcast took footage from a military gun demonstration in Kentucky, and presented it as footage from the “slaughter” in northern Syria. ABC apologized for the incident and said they were investigating how it happened, but as Stelter brought this up on Sunday, he called it the “most egregious media error of the week, in fact, one of the most in recent memory.”

When Stelter asked his panelists why ABC has yet to elaborate on what happened, The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott figured that “like any network right now, and any group of journalists, you’re trying to point out each day that this president lies often.”

“You cannot also be a purveyor of said misinformation if you feel your job is to call out the president of the United States for that,” she said.

After Plott concluded by calling ABC’s mess-up a “disservice” to journalism, Washington Post’s Erik Wemple expressed doubt that the network will ever explain this, preferring to wait for it “to blow over.” Wemple doubted it was intentional on ABC’s part, but “I think that they should explain how it happened. Because I think this industry, journalism can only get better if we all know how the mistakes occurred in the first place.”

Watch above, via CNN.

