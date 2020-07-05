CNN’s Brian Stelter tore into the White House for their seeming effort to prevent members of their anti-coronavirus task force from engaging with the media.

On Sunday, CBS’s Margaret Brennan said on Face the Nation the network has been trying to get an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci for months, but they haven’t been able to book him or anyone from the Centers for Disease Control. On Reliable Sources, Stelter took notice of Brennan’s lament, and he agreed it has been some time since the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director did a major TV interview.

Stelter acknowledged that Fauci and other task force members have done interviews with radio shows and podcasts, but he also remarked that they don’t have the same reach they’d have if those interviews were held on TV.

“Look, podcasts are great, webcasts are great, but these are the biggest platforms in the country: CNN, nightly news, Fox News, [Sean] Hannity’s show,” Stelter said. “Fauci should be on Fox all the time, but he’s not, and neither are many of these other officials.”

Stelter also acknowledged that CNN hosted an interview with Food and Drug Administration Chief Dr. Stephen Hahn earlier in the day, but “we’ve been asking for several weeks” to interview coronavirus task force members “and the answer is always no.”

