CNN’s Brian Stelter suggested that President Donald Trump should just “stay on the golf course” instead of spreading around more disinformation about the coronavirus.

Stelter led Reliable Sources on Sunday by emphasizing the need for accurate information as the coronavirus pandemic continues to play out. As he acknowledged critical reporting on how the Trump administration has handled the crisis, Stelter compared this to how Trump lashed out at detractors when he was panned for how he responded to Puerto Rico’s devastation by Hurricane Maria.

As Stelter lamented the “wild boosterism and bogus claims” surrounding the coronavirus, he eventually focused on Trump’s latest complaints that “the Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad.” After making further notes about how Trump and his aides have lied and continue to contradict health experts, Stelter called on Trump to either take leadership on the issue or “get out of the way.”

“What we need do is prioritize accurate information from experts over misinformation from politicians. Trump and the news media have a tendency to make everything about Trump. But this virus story is only a little bit about Trump. Should he be doing things differently? Yes. For example, the CDC says older Americans should limit travel, but he’s not amplifying that message. He should be. Right now. He can tweet about it right now. The president should lead or else he should get out of the way. By all means, sir, please don’t go out of your way to make a bad situation worse. Lead or get out of the way. Don’t be an obstacle. Maybe just stay on the golf course. So, that’s the story about the president. But the press should point out when he is an obstacle and then move on. Don’t make it all about Trump. This story is too important for that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

