CNN’s Brian Stelter said that the Democratic Party’s mixed messaging on impeachment allows President Donald Trump to beat them in shaping public opinion on the matter.

In his new Reliable Sources opening monologue, Stelter assessed that Democrats are under significant pressure between their “mixed messaging and their failure to communicate.” Stelter attributed this partially to the media, yet he also explained that “the list of potentially impeachable conduct grows longer every week, but the political coverage is usually about the process, not the substance.”

“To be fair to the reporters chasing the story every day, they are covering the story because the process is a mess,” Stelter continued. “The mixed messages have become the story instead of the substance.”

As Stelter said that media reporting continues to uncover a growing amount of “potentially impeachable conduct” by Trump, he assessed that the divisions among Democrats are weakening potential investigations as long as they remain the big story.

“[Trump’s] ‘ying constantly,” Stelter concluded, “yet he’s winning the messaging war. It’s a remarkable situation to see that in September of 2019, that this is the conversation about what the Democrats may or may not do as they inch their way toward impeachment.

