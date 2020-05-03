CNN’s Brian Stelter knocked the Trump administration for a seeming “war on truth” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stelter said that Americans need to grapple with “hard truths” about the coronavirus, including that it’s “going to be with us for a long time,” instead of American leaders continuing to “act like this is almost over are not leading at all. They’re failing to tell the hard truth. And that’s irresponsible. I’m looking at you, Jared Kushner.”

Responding to Kushner’s more optimistic comments last week, Stelter said, “The hard truth is anyone who talks about this pandemic in the past tense is lying to you. This is a present tense crisis. No amount of propaganda or cheerleading can change that but it can confuse people. It is confusing people and that is reckless. The hard truth is that shutdowns and social distancing measures have slowed the spread of the virus, but the virus is still winning.”

He said the media needs to acknowledge the “many known unknowns,” including the fact that the actual number of coronavirus cases is being undercounted, not to mention the lack of a full picture on the complete scope of the economic damage and unemployment numbers.

You can watch above, via CNN.

