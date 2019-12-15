Jake Tapper went head to head with Rand Paul (R) as the CNN host grilled the Kentucky lawmaker on his plans to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump in the Senate.

Paul argued that the country has already seen the evidence for and against impeachment, so he defended his position against removing the president even before the matter is brought to a senate trial. As Tapper pressed Paul on whether his refusal to consider the evidence breaks with his oath to impartial justice, Paul defended Trump by arguing that the president withheld Congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine on the basis of scrutinizing corruption in the country.

“So you’re saying that you think that President Trump was actually doing this because he was combatting corruption?” Tapper asked.

“Well, yeah,” Paul answered. “There are all kind of accusations that Burisma and Hunter Biden and the founder of the company were corrupt.”

From there, Tapper called up a list of Trump associates who’ve all been convicted for various federal crimes over the years. The CNN host also brought up a number of lawsuits Trump has settled in connection with his shady business dealings, and he asked Paul “You really think President Trump is concerned about rooting out corruption?”

Paul deflected by saying the names Tapper brought up were connected to the “Russian conspiracy,” and claimed Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that to be based on a “false premise.” Tapper repeatedly tried to get back to the question at hand, even as Paul continued to defend Trump’s withholding of Ukraine aid.

“I just wanted to know, do you really think president is concerned about corruption?” Tapper asked.

“Yes, I do think that Ukraine has been one of the corruptest countries on Earth,” Paul answered.

“That is not what I asked,” said Tapper “You’re not answering the question.”

Tapper continued to grill Paul on the subject, to which, the senator complained “you guys are not being honest with the facts” as he continued with his defense.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]