CNN’s Jake Tapper closed out State of the Union by excoriating Donald Trump’s supporters for their attempt to seize the U.S. Capitol, and by calling for the president and his allies be held accountable for their actions.

After blasting people for ignoring the dangers of Trump’s lies and rhetoric until the attempted insurrection, Tapper lamented that what happened at the Capitol “honestly not much of a surprise.” He made this point by looking at how many violent incidents were connected to Trump’s demagoguery as president, plus the number of times where Trump gave cover to people who committed acts of violence.

From there, Tapper moved on by calling out Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Trump’s other allies who amplified his lies, tried to stop the 2020 election from being certified, or incited the president’s supporters at the rally that turned into an attack on Congress.

“Did no one see this coming? Of course they did,” Tapper said sarcastically.

Tapper continued by pronouncing the Capitol mob “traitors, one and all,” who essentially served as Trump’s last resort to violently overturn the election after all his other options failed. He further exclaimed “the president all but handed the mob a noose” after rolling footage of Trump’s supporters demanded Vice President Mike Pence be hanged for his refusal to obey Trump’s demands.

As Tapper concluded that numerous people in the mob have been arrested, he asked “What about those who incited this attempted coup? Who remain in our midst? What about those who lied?”

“Will there be any consequences?” Tapper asked. “What happens to us? What happens to our country if we continue to pretend the leaders who played a role in this attempted coup, in this terrorist attack, end up doing just fine? With no consequences at all? Will January 6, 2021 be remembered as only the beginning?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]