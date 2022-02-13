National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is reaffirming the Biden administration’s concerns that Russia might use a false flag operation in order to give them a pretense for invading Ukraine, under pointed questioning from CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Sullivan spoke with Tapper on Sunday, days after his warning that the situation between Russia and Ukraine seems to be rapidly deteriorating. Sullivan spoke of the accelerating build-up of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, and how Russia has reached a position “where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly.”

“I’m not going to handicap what will happen. I cannot sit here today and predict,” Sullivan said. “What I can do is make sure we are prepared, and we are prepared. We are prepared to respond immediately and decisively, flanked by our allies and partners if Russia moves forward.”

Tapper noted how Sullivan said at the latest White House press briefing that Russia might use a false flag scheme to justify a Ukrainian invasion.

“That’s a strong claim to make without presenting a shred of evidence,” Tapper said. He then asked Sullivan if he has anything to show the public about this when people “might be justifiably rather skeptical of claims about intelligence.”

“We’re not putting forth this intelligence to start a war,” Sullivan responded. “We are putting forward this intelligence to stop a war. I think that fundamentally gives it, at the outset, a different level of credibility.”

Sullivan pointed to Russia’s strategic patterns and the Russian media’s efforts to establish a pretense for invading Ukraine. He also said the U.S.’ intelligence is in concurrence with NATO intelligence, so “I do think the world should be prepared for Russia staging a pretext and then launching a potential military action.”

