CNN’s Jake Tapper tore into former President Donald Trump for “pretending he does not have blood on his hands” with his latest comments on the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Tapper kicked off The Lead on Friday by looking at Trump’s latest attempt to push the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him — which took place in a Thursday night interview with Fox News.

Speaking with Laura Ingraham, Trump defended the mob of his supporters — fueled by his false claims –who violently stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow his election defeat. As such, Tapper aired a devastating montage that interspersed Trump’s glowing comments about the mob with some of the most violent, graphic Capitol footage from Jan. 6.

“It’s the former president’s latest attempt at whitewashing,” Tapper said. “Pretending he does not have blood on his hands for one of the darkest days in American history in which five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, died. It’s a dangerous alternate reality that Trump continually projects, continuing to rile up hate and anger and division in this country.”

Tapper went on to outline the connection between Trump’s delegitimization of the election to Georgia’s controversial new voting law.

Watch above, via CNN.

