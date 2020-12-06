CNN’s Jake Tapper kept State of the Union in high gear all the way to the end on Sunday as he devastated President Donald Trump over his numerous false statements since his 2020 Election defeat.

One of the great challenges in covering the Trump era has been listening to public figures telling stark lies and trying to discern whether the individual is cynically, purposefully, misrepresenting the truth, or is misinformed and possibly incapable of understanding the facts involved, or possibly suffering from some sort of psychological issue.

Tapper closed the show by ripping Trump for his 46 minute speech full of conspiracy theories, the numerous legal setbacks for his team “the gang that couldn’t sue straight,” and the recount results from multiple battleground states. He also bashed Trump and his allies for pushing unsubstantiated stories in order to “disenfranchise millions of legal American voters” and steal the election for the president.

After bashing Team Trump’s “clownish, discredited efforts,” Tapper turned to the words of Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, who prominently warned that someone is going to get hurt as a result of mounting anger and threatening rhetoric from Trump’s supporters.

“None of this is acceptable,” Tapper said. “But to be frank, President Trump has been pushing lies and conspiracy theories for years that have made life more dangerous for all kinds of Americans. He has stoked hate against Blacks and Latinos and Muslims and Jews and Asian Americans. Against women, against judges, against Democrats, against Republicans who disagreed with him, against journalists, against entertainers.”

It turns out when a major political party coddles and enables and supports public figures who lie, rapaciously and incessantly, and also tolerate threats against those who challenge those lies, that storm of lies and indecency is strengthened and unleashed and it cannot be controlled. And ultimately, the reason — cynicism or ignorance or illness — does not matter as much as that result…As Republican officials deal with these horrors of a president whose hideous lies are putting their election hopes in Georgia at risk, and more importantly, tragically unacceptably horrifyingly even putting lives at risk, it has to be asked, did you not know who this man was when you took him in?

Watch above, via CNN.

