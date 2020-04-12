CNN’s Jake Tapper concluded his Easter Sunday show by ripping President Donald Trump for using the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings as a vehicle for his ongoing war with the media.

At the end of State of the Union, Tapper noted that because of the White House’s near-daily briefings, Trump “is taking questions from reporters nearly every day, but that does not mean he’s answering them.” Instead, Tapper ran footage of Trump attacking multiple reporters and complaining that their questions are more challenging to him than complimentary.

“Amid global pandemic and tens of thousands of infected and dead Americans, the president is upset that journalists are not asking questions in a positive way…questions he clearly does not want to answer,” Tapper said.

As Tapper cycled through a number of outstanding questions Trump has refused to answer, he repeatedly asked what is the government’s plan to address multiple pertinent Covid-19 issues throughout the country.

“What is the plan?” Tapper asked again. “Attacking journalists who ask questions does not make those questions go away. It only reveals that you might not have the answers. Again sir, respectfully, what is the plan for a way out of this? Do you have one?”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]