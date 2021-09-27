CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper played on Monday a sound effect of crickets over Republicans’ silence regarding former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, which he lost.

In kicking off the show, host Jake Tapper talked about Trump’s remarks at a rally over the weekend in Georgia, where he was “not only continuing to push that state to start yet another recount of the 2020 election results despite every previous recount in Georgia showing the same thing, that Joe Biden won.”

“Former President Trump also admitted to the crowd that he had privately pushed the Republican governor, Brian Kemp, to hold a special election,” said Tapper. “Presumably a redo since Trump lost the first one.”

During the Saturday rally, where he lashed out at Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Trump said, “I said Brian, you know you have a big election integrity problem in Georgia. I hope you can help us out and call a special election and let’s get to the bottom of it for the good of the country, for the good of the state of Georgia.”

Kemp is up for re-election in 2022.

“It’s quite a claim to make in public considering Trump is already under investigation in Georgia for attempting to subvert democracy by having the Georgia secretary of state ‘find votes for him,’” said Tapper. “And once again, the response from Republican leaders in Washington and across the country?”

Tapper leaned forward and placed his left hand on his left ear as he listened to a sound effect of crickets chirping.

“Crickets. Nothing,” said Tapper. “So Trump continues his campaign of subverting American democracy unabated.”

Watch above, via CNN.

