Jeffrey Toobin wants less talk and more action on Friday as Democrats move forward and figure out how to proceed in dealing with President Donald Trump.

The CNN legal analyst discussed this on New Day and criticized how congressional committees — and Democratic leadership — appear to be delaying progress by holding debates on how to conduct their own affairs instead of actually holding impeachment inquiries. Toobin critiqued Democrats for planning to have CNN contributor John Dean appear for a Congressional hearing, while also expressing doubt that Congress is helping themselves with “process arguments.”

“I think the Democrats should stop talking about investigating and do investigating,” Toobin said. “Hold some hearings, talk about the substance of the investigation, not this process talk…Get to work. Don’t talk about it. This is not helpful.”

Toobin argued that the House’s intelligence and judiciary committees haven’t held any serious hearings about the Trump investigations yet, though he had a more favorable view of how the House Oversight Committee has done. New York Times columnist Frank Bruni was also part of the discussion, and he said it comes down to the question of whether Democrats think its a good idea or not to pursue impeachment.

