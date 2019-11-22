John Bolton is in a spat with the White House accusing them of blocking his access to his Twitter account because that’s just what life is now.

Bolton tweeted today he finally got his account back after Twitter restored his access when the White House did not. The White House is denying it.

When reporters caught up with him at Union Station, Bolton stood by his claim and said, “They attached software to it, and Twitter unattached its software.”

Bolton was also asked if he’s concerned the White House is trying to stop him from testifying. He said, “You’ll have to ask the White House, but I can say definitively we have regained control of the Twitter account.”

When asked about potentially testifying, he said, “No comment.”

After CNN showed that video, Jeffrey Toobin reacted to Bolton with great exasperation:

“You know what he has to do to be a critically important witness? Show up! That’s all he has to do! I mean, you know, from the bottom of my heart, I couldn’t care less about his Twitter account. But what I could care about is why he’s running around the country giving speeches for money, why he’s got a 2 million dollar book deal, but he’s not doing his patriotic duty, which is testifying before the Congress. That’s an outrage. His Twitter account is a complete irrelevancy.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]