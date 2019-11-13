Last week, former National Security Advisor John Bolton reportedly made a paid speech at a gathering of Morgan Stanley’s largest hedge fund clients. And one CNN analyst found that utterly appalling.

Appearing on AC:360 Wednesday night, Jeffrey Toobin shredded Bolton for making paid appearances on the speaker circuit to discuss the Ukraine matter and President Donald Trump’s conduct while spurning Congress.

“What’s GALLING is that John Bolton is running around the country giving speeches for money about this subject, but he won’t talk to the Congress of the United States!” Toobin said. “What is that?!”

Bolton’s failure to cooperate, along with that of White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, is — according to Toobin — severely hampering impeachment proceedings.

“It’s impossible to do this case in a conscientious way without them as witnesses,” Toobin said.

Watch above, via CNN.

