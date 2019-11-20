CNN’s Toobin on Sondland: ‘Every Fantasy About How Corrupt This Administration Was Is Actually True’

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin reacted to Gordon Sondland’s bombshell testimony by saying, “I think you can divide the Trump presidency into two periods, before November 20th, 2019, and after, because now we know. I mean, now we know that every fantasy about how corrupt this administration was is actually true.”

“We know that this was a corrupt enterprise from the very beginning,” Toobin continued, “that the president didn’t care at all about Ukraine, all he wanted out of this relationship was he wanted to embarrass Biden by getting a public announcement of an investigation of Burisma, where his son worked, and he was willing to use $400 million in taxpayer money to get it.”

The only question now, he asked is whether “Republicans care” that “this corrupt enterprise is now proved clearly by the testimony and by these e-mails?”

David Gregory said that the big takeaway is Sondland saying “the president ordered it and everybody knew.”

