CNN’s Toobin on Trump Attacking Omar: ‘Not a Coincidence’ He’s ‘Always After People of Color’

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said Monday Donald Trump‘s attacks on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) are an extension of the president’s feelings towards people of color in America.

The CNN chief legal analyst was on New Day Monday to talk about the uptick in death threats Omar has received after Trump posted a tweet juxtaposing footage of 9/11 with the congresswoman’s recent speech. Omar has been under criticism lately from those who say she diminished the scale of 9/11 in her remarks when she referred to the attack by saying: “some people did something.”

Here’s a reminder Omar’s remarks. Note that the 9/11 reference came in passing to her broader point about Muslims being discriminated against and held responsible for the actions of the perpetrators.

“Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

David Gregory argued on New Day that Omar should be called out between her alleged anti-semitic comments and for not being more reverential to 9/11. At the same time, Gregory said the threats to Omar are “beyond the pale” and a byproduct of Trump’s attacks on freshman Democrats.

“What do all the people that he’s vilifying have in common?” Toobin interjected to ask. “They are all people of color. You know, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], Omar. Whether it is the basketball players or the football players, he’s always after people of color. That’s not a coincidence.”

