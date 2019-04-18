CNN’s Toobin Swipes at ‘Fox News Fantasy’ on Russia Investigation

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin swiped at Fox News tonight in talking about the post-Mueller-report calls for an investigation into the investigation itself.

Wolf Blitzer noted the question of Bill Barr investigating “why this whole investigation was even started.”

“You know that the president’s supporters up on Capitol Hill,” Blitzer said, “Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the Intelligence Committee, and others––they’re saying there was illegality in this initial what they call witch hunt to begin with, and they want to go after what they describe as the deep state over at the FBI or the Justice Department.”

Toobin responded, “Well, I mean, this is the official Fox News fantasy behind the entire investigation. And you know, unspoken is that there already has been an extensive inspector general investigation on this subject.”

He said it’s clearly about Trump “satisfying his base” and how Barr has “made very clear he is very much the president’s man,” adding that he wouldn’t be surprised “if there was some sort of investigation of the Steele dossier and all these––the fever swamps of what went on at the beginning of this investigation.”

