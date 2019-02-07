CNN’s Van Jones and David Urban Go at it on AG Whitaker Subpoena: ‘I Feel Like I’m Talking to My Children’

CNN contributor Van Jones and former Trump campaign adviser David Urban got into it when Jones said he felt like he was “talking to my children,” and Urban accused Jones of “demeaning” him.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of The Lead with Jake Tapper, host Jake Tapper asked Jones for his reaction to the current showdown between Democrats and Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker over his upcoming testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

“Someone earlier said welcome to the NFL,” Jones said. “Whitaker is a tough guy. He is no shrinking violet. He can he defend himself, make that point directly to the face of those lawmakers and perhaps he should. But the idea that we’re going to have brinksmanship now on everything, brinkmanship on the wall, on the budget, on hearings, it doesn’t make any sense…”

“Well, it started with Nadler having a subpoena ready at the hearing so he didn’t have to go get a subpoena,” Urban interrupted. “He moved the first chess piece.”

Democrats authorized a subpoena in case Whitaker decide to refuse to answer questions without claiming executive privilege, which other Trump officials have done.

“I feel like I’m talking to my children most of the time, ‘He started. No, he started it'” Jones said.

“Van, it’s clear here. Who made the first move, Nadler or Whitaker?” Urban said.

“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell my kids,” Jones replied. “Who is going to make the responsible move now?”

Urban objected, saying “That’s demeaning, that’s demeaning, that’s demeaning, dude. That’s demeaning.”

“No, if you and I can’t, at this late date, have these conversations…” Jones began.

“I’m not your kids,” Urban said.

“And you’re not my dad either,” Jones fired back, adding “You know for a fact I didn’t mean to demean you on this, and I’m trying to make a point.”

“Fair point,” Urban said.

Tapper then cut in and got everyone back on task.

“My point is this,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter who started this completely insane process we’re in of complete dysfunction, where grown people are saying I will not come and talk to you unless you do it my way. If he wants to make the point, is all I’m saying, let him come.”

