CNN’s Wolf Blitzer found it odd that Donald Trump’s lawyer David Schoen gave an interview to Fox News in the middle of the Senate impeachment trial against his client.

As Democrats continued to present their evidence of Trump’s incitement of insurrection, Schoen was outside the Senate, slamming Democrats on Fox News for their “entertainment package” of video presentations. During a break in the trial, Blitzer’s CNN colleague John King brought up Schoen’s Fox hit and explained that he’s “preaching to the choir because they’re just trying to keep things as they are” before the impeachment vote.

After CNN aired a portion of the Schoen interview, Blitzer turned to Pamela Brown and shared his surprise that Fox News — which has mostly stuck with the trial since it began on Tuesday, but has broken away on occasion to televise opinion programming such as The Five and Fox News Primetime — would cut out of the proceeding.

“Strange, given the historic nature of what’s going on right now,” Blitzer said.

Watch above, via CNN.

