Stephen Colbert went on a tear against the president tonight and “Trump’s obvious racism” in his attacks on the progressive “squad.”

“Of course Trump does not like the Squad,” Colbert said. “He is the leader of the rival gang, the Klan.”

He reviewed the president’s tweets before saying “it is insulting to these women to even have to defend them from these ridiculous racist accusations.”

But it was Trump’s defense of his tweets today––especially when he said “if you’re not happy you can leave”––that really set Colbert off.

“Oh, shut up,” he said, before adding that “nobody complains about America more than you do”:

“Everything in your life has been handed to you on a silver platter, and yet, you––every other word out of your mouth is a tantrum that would get a toddler dragged out of a ball pit! You complain about everything! You don’t like Bette Midler! Who doesn’t like Bette Midler?!… If someone is leaving this country, it should be you! And if you’re looking for a new home, might I suggest that you go to hell!”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com