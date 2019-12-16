Stephen Colbert ripped into President Donald Trump‘s political allies on Monday night, slamming the Republicans who he said have buried their head in the sand and have failed to see a problem with the President of the United States “blackmailing a foreign government.”

In a segment titled “Don and the Giant Impeach,” Colbert started off by noting that committee vote on impeachment fell strictly on party lines, with Republicans resoundingly voting against the measure and responding to the passage with protests.

“On Friday, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against our president,” he said. “The vote was 23 to 17, along strictly partisan lines.”

He then stressed what he felt that the vote meant.

“That’s right. Not one Republican evidently has a problem with the president blackmailing a foreign government to get dirt on a political opponent,” he pointed out.

To hammer home his point, Colbert then snarked that the Republicans have changed their mascot to an from “an elephant to an ostrich.”

Finally, turning to the release of the Judiciary Committee’s scathing report, the comedian quoted from a line reading, “President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances.”

The Late Show host then offered what he imagined to be Trump’s response, a line from one of Trump’s favorite poems on the campaign trail, “The Snake.”

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in,” Trump said in the rally clip, prompting cheers from Colbert’s audience.

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]