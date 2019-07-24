comScore
Colbert Previews Mueller Hearing: ‘The Super Bowl of Things on C-SPAN at 8:30 in the Morning’

By Josh FeldmanJul 24th, 2019, 12:00 am

Stephen Colbert tonight previewed Wednesday’s big Robert Mueller hearings: “the Super Bowl of things on C-SPAN at 8:30 in the morning.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted Mueller ahead of the testimony, tweeting Monday, “Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple.”

Colbert joked, “I don’t think Donald Trump has ever had a second bite of an apple. ‘Oh my God, it’s disgusting, someone licked all the caramel off this thing!'”

He also mock-lamented Mueller’s testimony being limited to the report, saying, “Oh no, now all he’s got is 448 pages of incredibly damaging evidence that the president committed 10 separate instances of obstruction of justice and that at one point he said, and I quote, ‘I’m fucked.'”

