Colbert Previews Mueller Hearing: ‘The Super Bowl of Things on C-SPAN at 8:30 in the Morning’

Stephen Colbert tonight previewed Wednesday’s big Robert Mueller hearings: “the Super Bowl of things on C-SPAN at 8:30 in the morning.”

TONIGHT: Trump is not happy about Mueller's upcoming Congressional testimony. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/35xRb8EGxY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2019

President Donald Trump has repeatedly blasted Mueller ahead of the testimony, tweeting Monday, “Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple.”

Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt. Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2019

Colbert joked, “I don’t think Donald Trump has ever had a second bite of an apple. ‘Oh my God, it’s disgusting, someone licked all the caramel off this thing!'”

He also mock-lamented Mueller’s testimony being limited to the report, saying, “Oh no, now all he’s got is 448 pages of incredibly damaging evidence that the president committed 10 separate instances of obstruction of justice and that at one point he said, and I quote, ‘I’m fucked.'”

You can watch above, via CBS.

