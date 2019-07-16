Stephen Colbert hit back at President Donald Trump tonight for saying his tweets weren’t racist and that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.

Colbert reviewed Trump’s comments about “the squad” and said he uttered “one of the most terrible things Donald Trump could possibly say to an immigrant, other than ‘Will you marry me?'”

On Twitter today, Trump tweeted, “Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game.”

Colbert called him out in response:

“You have said a lot of racist things. You demanded the execution of the Central Park Five, who were innocent. You said Barack Obama was from Kenya. You wanted to ban all Muslims. You said Mexicans were murderers. Racism is your brand. It’s like Colonel Sanders saying, ‘I don’t have a finger-lickin’ bone in my body.’”

You can watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com