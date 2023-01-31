Colby Hall Ridicules Trump’s Off-the-Wall Truth Social Outbursts: ‘Clearly Thirsty for Attention’

Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall knocked former President Donald Trump over his “tired” attempts to get his 2024 campaign off the ground.

Hall joined Leland Vittert on Monday night to discuss the lack of major media fanfare over Trump’s campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina. Asked for his thoughts, Hall reaffirmed his position that watching Trump is like “watching a rerun,” and the former president’s canned rhetoric just doesn’t command the attention it used to.

“It’s all bullcrap, and it’s a show you’ve seen before, right?” Hall said. “It’s like, you know, I’ve seen this episode of Love Boat; I’m not gonna watch it again, right? Now, there are people who are huge fans and can’t get enough and love his material, but he’s he’s a Borscht Belt-style comedian who hasn’t updated his material, and I think he’s tired…Now it just feels tired.”

Hall got back in the conversation when Vittert also asked him why media outlets no longer bother airing Trump to fact-check him or put him on blast for the bizarre statements he makes. Hall attributed this to Trump news “fatigue,” so the ex-president is trying to come up with increasingly crazy remarks that would get noticed by political watchers.

If he’s saying something about the wall, like, just by very definition, that’s not news, right? He’s saying the same thing, and you can tell in his rhetoric that he’s recognizing that. He is, after all, an entertainer and he’s a marketing genius. And so he’s really throwing some crazier stuff against the wall today. He talked about why he trusts Putin more than U.S. intel officers and then he compared himself favorably to Al Capone. Those were clearly thirsty for attention, You know, Mediaite, we covered it, but it didn’t really make a splash on cable news, and kind of for good reason because it was kind of silly and absurd.

Watch above via NewsNation

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com