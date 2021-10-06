Cold Case Team Claims to Have Discovered the Identity of the Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac killer has been identified. And sorry internet memelords, but it’s not Ted Cruz.

A team of investigators specializing in cold cases say they’ve discovered the identity of the infamous criminal who was connected to 5 California murders during late ’60s while he taunted the public with riddles and puzzles. The killer’s identity has been a source of public interest for decades, but Fox News’ reporting suggests that a breakthrough has been made and the mystery might finally be solved.

Fox spoke to the Case Breakers, a group of journalists, former detectives and military intelligence officers known for tackling several of America’s biggest unsolved mysteries. The team’s leader, Tom Colbert, named the Zodiac Killer as Gary Francis Poste, and they claim to have forensic evidence connecting Poste to a murder that has never been tied to the Zodiac before.

Fox News reports that the team looked through Poste’s darkroom after his death in 2018, and they found a photo of him with a scar on his forehead that resembles the one shown in old sketches of the Zodiac. Among the other pieces of forensic evidence they obtained, the Case Breakers said they found “deciphering letters sent by the Zodiac that revealed him as the killer.”

“My FBI guys say it’s irrefutable, it’s a match,” Colbert said. “We also have six people he confessed to that he was the Zodiac. Three of them on our court affidavits, so we strongly feel that. Then, of course, one of the murder scenes, in Riverside, we have counted six different similarities to the Zodiac at the murder scene.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

