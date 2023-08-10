‘Come On, Eric’: Chris Christie Tells Newsmax Host to ‘Stop With the Excuses’ For Trump

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told Newsmax host Eric Bolling to “stop with the excuses” for former President Donald Trump on Thursday after Bolling suggested that Trump couldn’t complete the southern border wall due to Covid-19.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance, Christie said he did not believe Trump’s pledge to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours “the same way none of us should have believed eight years ago when he said he was going to build the wall across the entire border.”

Christie continued, “Look at his results. Fifty-two miles. Do you know what, Eric? If he gets another 110 years as president at that pace, he’ll finish the wall.”

Bolling responded, “Some would say, Governor, that there’s something that came in towards the end there that kind of stopped production of anything, called Covid, or as Trump would call it, ‘the Chinese virus.’ So, no telling whether or not the wall would have been finished or not.”

“Come on, Eric. Eric, stop with the excuses for him please. Please,” Christie shot back, adding:

Fifty-two miles in four years. He had three years of his presidency before Covid was anywhere near the United States or anywhere else in the world. So, that means in three years he got 14 miles of wall done, 15 miles of wall done a year. Congratulations. You know, at that pace he’s going to have to have over a hundred years as president to get it done, so can we stop making excuses for him? He’s a big boy now, as much as he complains all the time about how much he’s picked on. Can we not have people making excuses for him on that utter failure? Especially from someone who’s whole career is about being a builder.

During Bolling’s interview with Trump on Wednesday, the former president hit out against Christie and said he wouldn’t sign the Republican Party’s pledge to support whoever became the 2024 nominee because there are “three or four people” who he couldn’t endorse.

Watch above via Newsmax.

