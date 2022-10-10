Comedian Who Sparred With Beer-Throwing Trump Supporter Appears on CNN to Recommend Heckler Go to Therapy

Stand-up comic Ariel Elias spoke about how she was determined not to let her latest show end on a low note after apparent Donald Trump supporters heckled and tried to assault her with a beer can.

Elias joined CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Monday to discuss her Point Pleasant Beach, NJ performance where she was badgered by a woman in the audience who demanded to know if she voted for Trump. Elias managed to humorously shut down the heckler’s political questions, but as she tried to get the show back on track, the woman’s alleged husband threw a can of beer at Elias, which smashed into the wall behind the stage.

The incident shocked the room, but the crowd cheered for Elias when she grabbed the remains of the can and downed the beer left inside. The video from the confrontation has drawn over 4 million views so far, and Elias announced that Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club rebooked her as they move to press charges against the can-thrower.

Asked what she thought about that moment, Elias explained “I couldn’t believe that it happened. And then as soon as I picked it up and realized there was still liquid in it, I was just like — I have to drink this. I have to chug this.”

“Anytime there’s a weird interruption in stand-up, it’s always like, ‘how do I recover from this? How do I not dig a hole for the next comedian he has to climb out of, and how do I make this fun?'” Elias said.

The interview continued as Elias spoke of how she has been trying to mentally process the incident and whether she’ll reappear at the comedy club in April. Bolduan referred back to Will Smith’s infamous Chris Rock slap at the Oscars as she asked Elias what would she say about people who violently attack comedians over their material.

“Therapy is great. I highly recommend it,” she answered. “If you don’t have access to therapy, just try writing down your feelings, maybe you’ll feel like throwing things less often…I don’t know, comedy is supposed to be fun. Go have a fun time, don’t look for a fight.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com