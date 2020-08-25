Former FBI Director James Comey slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday over his comments on mail-in voting.

Cooper asked Comey about the president’s attacks on mail-in voting and specifically his recent comments talking about sending law enforcement to polling places.

The CNN anchor asked, “In your years working the FBI, have you ever seen widespread voter fraud, widespread mail-in voter fraud?”

“Never,” Comey said. “And I’m used to operating in an evidence-based world, and so I have not seen any evidence nor have I heard anybody on Trump’s team offer any evidence. Instead they say, ‘Well, there’s no evidence that there’s not.’ Well, there’s no evidence that there’s not an invisible asteroid that’s about to hit the earth. We shouldn’t all run for the hills.”

Regarding the comments about law enforcement, Comey said that Trump “has no power over state or local law enforcement and so they should and they will ignore a suggestion like that.”

“I suppose he could try something at the federal level. I can’t imagine how a federal agency would abide such a direction,” he continued. “But look, it sends a chill through all of us because that’s a.reminder of some days in America we thought we’d left behind.”

