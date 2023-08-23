‘Complete Trainwreck’: Ex-Trump Adviser Jokes You Don’t Need Trump for A Total ‘Shitshow’ of a Debate

Former Trump adviser David Urban joined CNN’s post-debate panel on Wednesday night and pulled no punches in blasting the Republican presidential field.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper began coverage by introducing the panel and then asked Urban to weigh in first.

“Well, you know, I think tonight proves that you don’t need Donald Trump to be in a debate to have a shitshow there. Right. So, I mean, it was a complete trainwreck,” Urban began, referencing Trump skipping the Fox-hosted debate.

“I love the after hours,” joked another panelist about the language.

“It’s cable,” replied another to laughter.

Urban continued, adding, “I think the moderates didn’t do a great job controlling the crowd. I think, you know, a lot of the candidates were stepping on one another. You know, I don’t remember which candidate said, like America, people don’t want to hear this.”

“They don’t want to hear people argue. They want to hear policies. They want to hear ideas. It’s a chance to put things forward and I think a lot of the folks did a great disservice to their own candidacies by just, you know, talking too much about things that don’t matter or talk directly to people. I think the big winner tonight was big Ramaswamy, who kind of took up most of the time of the debate,” Urban concluded.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com