Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said President Donald Trump should “put tweeting aside” and engage in a dialogue about what protesters across the country are demanding.

Rice spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation about the protests going on across the country, saying, “It’s a very, very deep and abiding wound in an America that was born with a birth defect of slavery. And I’m really hoping that this time, we’ll have really honest conversations, conversations that are not judgmental. Conversations that are deep but honest conversations about what we’ve been through and who we want to be.”

“When I talk to people of different colors, particularly my white friends, my white colleagues, I don’t want it to be in the language of recrimination,” she continued. “I want to be in the language of how do we move forward. I think we each have an individual responsibility. It’s a collective responsibility, yes, but it’s an individual responsibility to ask what am I going to do specifically? What am I going to do to help heal these wounds and to move our country forward? Because race is still very much a factor in everyday life in America.”

At one point she addressed Trump’s rhetoric and said the president should speak “in the langauge of unity” and empathy, saying, “Twitter and tweeting are not great ways for complex thoughts, for complex messages.”

Brennan noted, “He has mourned George Floyd’s death but he’s used language like ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ He said his supporters love ‘the black people.’ When you hear phrases like that, how does that land with you? Do you just dismiss it because it’s President Trump?”

Rice said Trump should think more about his words:

“I would say think about the historical context before you say something, because it is a deep wound. And the presidency is special in that regard. People look to the Oval Office as we’ve looked to the Oval Office throughout our history for messages, for signals. And as I said, the president has used some language that I really very, very much admire, like the resilience of the American people. Just be careful about those messages. I’m not advising the president, but if I were, I would say let’s put tweeting aside for a little bit and — and talk to us, have a conversation with us. And I think we need that and I think he can do it.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

