Confederency of Dunces: Watch Swalwell and Lewandowski Somehow Turn House Judiciary Hearing Into Bigger Mockery

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski cut a remarkably combative presence during House Judiciary Hearings exploring alleged obstruction of justice charges involving President Donald Trump and reported attempt to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Lewandowski followed strict orders from the White House to not answer any questions about specific and private conversations he shared with President Trump what many are calling a unique and controversial definition of “executive privilege,” but this did not keep Democratic members of the committee from doing their best to pin him down.

This episode of the remake of The Confederacy of Dunces features Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, asking Lewandowski to confirm what was said in one on one meetings with President Trump.

And just like every other time Mr. Lewandowski was asked a question, he replied by reading guidance from the White House “Mr. Lewandowski’s conversation was the president and with senior advisers to the president protected from disclosure.”

Then things went downhill from there! Look for a cameo by Rep. David Cicilline!

