Confident Kinzinger Says ‘Definitely in 10 Years’ Not ‘a Single Person’ Will Still Admit They Once Supported Donald Trump

CNN’s Jim Sciutto interviewed Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Friday morning, the day after he helped lead the Jan. 6 hearing the night before.

Sciutto began the interview by asking Kinzinger if he is “confident that the coming elections are any safer from this kind of attempt to steal an election than they were in 2020?”

“Probably in 2022, yes. 2024. No,” Kinzinger responded, warning of pro-Trump election deniers taking power in 2022.

“I mean, look, it’s I got to let you know, I like to stand up and be a little more optimistic. But here’s the deal, America. You deserve way better than what is representing you out here. You deserve way better, better than, frankly, two parties that are really just entrenched in what it means to take power, how to take power back,” he added, before addressing the GOP directly:

And Republicans particularly. Let me talk to you. You deserve far better than somebody who’s going to stand in front of you, knowingly lie to you so they can steal your money from you and tell you lies so that you believe it and they laugh behind your back. Trust me, they are laughing that they can manipulate you so easily so you can get mad at people like myself and Liz Cheney for telling you the truth.

Sciutto then asked Kinzinger about some polling that showed fewer Republicans in June 2022 would call the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol an “insurrection” than in June 2021.

“Do you believe that these hearings have failed to move the vast majority of voters in your party?” he then asked.

“Well, yeah, I mean, probably the vast majority,” responded Kinzinger, agreeing with the polling data.

Kinzinger went on to say people have told him stories about family members who used to hate him and now they say they are “now all in against Donald Trump because he believes he’s been lied to.”

“But look, Jim, it’s yeah, there may be a certain set of voters that will never pay attention,” he went on, adding, “Their kids will.”

He continued:

And I’m going to tell you, I truly believe in my heart in five years, maybe not five, but definitely ten. You’re not going to be able to find a single person that admits to supporting or voting for Donald Trump in this country because they’re going to be embarrassed because their kids are going to say, ‘You actually supported Donald Trump?’

“‘Are you kidding me?’ And they’re going to be like, no, no, we didn’t. We didn’t. It’s like trying to find a Nixon supporter a couple of years after he resigned,” added Kinzinger.

“I have to tell you, your kids and to my fellow Republican congressmen, stand up and speak out or your kids will be ashamed of having that last name. And I’m not trying to say that to be mean. It’s just fact,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip via CNN

