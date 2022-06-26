Congresswoman Who Thanked Trump for ‘A Victory for White Life’ at MAGA Rally Hustles Out Frantic Walk-Back: ‘A Mix-Up of Words’

The office for Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) sent out a hurried walk-back of her remarks with former President Donald Trump where she called the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”

Miller, who courted controversy in the past by invoking Adolf Hitler in a speech, joined Trump on stage Saturday night for a Save America rally. The rally comes amid significant uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, and as Trump heralds the ruling as a “WIN for LIFE,” Miller followed suit after she was introduced.

“Thank you so much President Trump, I am so honored to have your endorsement,” Miller said at the top of her speech. As she went on to thank Trump for the ruling, she raised eyebrows among political observers when she said “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

The Associated Press reached out to Miller’s team as they reported on her remarks, and her spokesman, Isaiah Wartman, said that the congresswoman misspoke when she mean to call the ruling a victory for a “right to life.” Wartman called it “a mix-up of words” as he told AP “You can clearly see in the video…she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech.”

Miller’s campaign also corresponded with the AP and said she has several nonwhite grandchildren, including one with Down syndrome.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com