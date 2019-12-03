In the eyes of one right-leaning pundit, Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-LA) performance on Meet The Press Sunday — in which he parroted Russian propaganda against Ukraine — was so poor that it merited his being tagged with the term “Russian asset.”

Appearing on Deadline: White House, Charlie Sykes — a never-Trump MSNBC contributor and editor-at-large of The Bulwark — torched Kennedy for his comments.

“This is a guy who has a degree from Oxford, he’s not an unintelligent man,” Sykes said. “Yet he comes off as an addled Russian asset on television.”

Sykes questioned Kennedy’s motives — speculating that the most logical explanation for Kennedy’s comments was that he was trying to impress President Donald Trump.

“Is this the price now to be paid for currying favor in Trump world?” Sykes said. “Did he have to go full Devin Nunes on all of this?”

Sykes believes Kennedy’s comments are an indication that there’s nothing Republicans won’t say to defend Trump.

“We have spent the last three years figuring — what is the line that Republicans … won’t cross,” Sykes said. “Well, we found out there are no lines whatsoever. What we’re finding is how far they’re willing to go to set their reputations on fire and to do the bidding of — he’s basically he’s peddling propaganda that had been cooked up by Russian military intelligence.”

