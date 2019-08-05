comScore

Conservatives Rip News of a Chris Cuomo-Hosted CNN Town Hall on Guns Wednesday: ‘Grief Porn Thunderdome’

By Ken MeyerAug 5th, 2019, 3:31 pm

Conservatives are slamming news that CNN is about to hold a town hall to talk about gun violence in America following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo will host the event on Wednesday night, which is being billed as America Under Assault: The Gun Crisis:

Conservatives, though, seem to be skeptical about this program — noting that the last time CNN held a town hall on gun violence it turned into a free-for-all where Second Amendment activist Dana Loesch was excoriated by the crowd following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Many right-wing political observers believe Wednesday night’s Cuomo-hosted town hall will play out in similar fashion:

Here’s what Loesch herself had to say about this:

