After today’s lengthy congressional hearing, Corey Lewandowski appeared on Fox News tonight and basically went off on the House Judiciary Committee Democrats.

“The far-left wing of the Democratic Party has to have these hearings to protect themselves in their congressional districts from further left progressives want to take them in their primary races,” Lewandowski said, calling the hearings “a disservice the American people.”

Martha MacCallum asked, “Why did you decide to go? Did you feel… that you had to, because of the subpoena?”

He said he’s willing to answer questions because “I have nothing to hide” and “we never colluded with anyone.” He called it a “very unfair process” for consultants to be brought into the hearing.

The individual in question — Barry Berke — confronted Lewandowski on him lying during an MSNBC interview denying Trump ever asked him to “get involved with Jeff Sessions.” Lewandowski said, “I have no obligation to be honest with the media, because they’re just as dishonest as anybody else.”

MacCallum asked Lewandowski for his take on Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier saying he should be fined. Lewandowski dismissed the idea and said, “Why don’t you bring Jim Comey back, who has perjured himself in front of Congress?”

He said they should be talking to the DOJ IG or dealing with illegal immigration instead.

MacCallum also asked him about his tweets about a potential Senate campaign. Lewandowski said he would be making a decision soon.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

