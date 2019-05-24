Corey Lewandowski was a Trump campaign manager and has spent a lot of time on cable news since, always on the topic of Trump, frequently to talk specifically about the Mueller probe, although at least one cable host is having doubts about the wisdom of having booked him.

He has a book out called “Trump’s Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency” and on Thursday spoke on that theme with Lou Dobbs fill-in host Gregg Jarrett. In that interview, Lewandowski not only pointed directly at former-VP Joe Biden, but gave a long list of “enemies” he thinks will face criminal referral by next year as a result of a Trump-prompted probe by the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr into the surveillance of and origins of the investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign. Of which, we note again, Lewandowski was manager, for a time.

Before the clip above, the two men were in agreement that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others who this week talked about impeachment and accused Trump of throwing a tantrum are trying to “distract” people from the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

“The distraction, as you call it, I think is driven by fear,” he said. “They fear what is about to happen. The inspector general report is going to come out, and I suspect it is going to be devastating about corruption in the Obama Administration, under his leadership, at the FBI and the Department of Justice.

“I think they fear what Bill Barr is doing, investigating the investigators. What do you think?” he asked Lewandowski.

“They should be fearful, and I’ll tell you why,” Lewandowski said. “The person was gotten a pass on this offer is Joe Biden. Because I believe that the investigation which was launched, came from somewhere inside the White House, to green light Clapper, Comey, and Brennan to start this investigation into Donald Trump for no valid reason.”

“Joe Biden has not answered what he knew and when he knew it about how this investigation began,” he said as he referenced the Steel Dossier specifically.

In the remainder of his answer, Lewandowski offered his predictions for who might face “criminal referrals” by “March or April of next year,” including former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy Director at the FBI Andrew McCabe, former FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, former FBI lawyer James Baker, former DOJ official Bruce Ohr, and … well you get the idea. He said some of the people who might get rounded up might not have big name recognition, and Jarrett hastened to add two more to the list: former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The White House on Thursday released a Presidential memorandum on the topic of the investigation, stating that President Trump has authorized Barr to declassify everything relating to the origin of the investigation, as well as directing all intel agencies to cooperate with the investigation.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Fox News Channel.

