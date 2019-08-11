Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) isn’t just unimpressed with Donald Trump’s proposals on guns, he also has no confidence that the president will actually do anything in response to the El Paso and Dayton shootings.

During an interview on Sunday with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Booker was asked for what he thought about Trump’s recent pushes for increased background checks.

“I believe very little that this president says,” Booker responded. “He tweets a lot of things. He makes a lot of bold statements that don’t just come through, he doesn’t follow through, he doesn’t do the things that keep our nation safe and strong. So absolutely not.”

Booker continued by lamenting what he called a “surrender” by the country that says “we can’t protect our children” from gun violence. He also said that Trump is “failing this nation and in so many ways responsible for where we are right now” by not coming up with a substantial plan.

“This is an abject surrender of leadership on this president’s part,” Booker said. “He’s taken no responsibility for this penetrating fear that is in our society and frankly he’s not leading in this moment. So I don’t believe what he tweets. I’ve seen no real action.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com