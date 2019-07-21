Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker (D-NJ) went after Donald Trump on Sunday by saying the president is “worse than a racist” in light of his multiple attacks on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley.

Booker gave an interview to CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union, and the conversation immediately focused on Trump’s racist “go-back” tweets to the four congresswomen, along with the “send her back” chants at his latest campaign rally.

“The reality is this is a guy who is worse than a racist,” Booker said. “He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gain. He is trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself.”

From there, Booker drew a connection between Trump and the infamously staunch segregationist George Wallace:

“This is somebody who is very similar to George Wallace. He’s using the exact same language. Somebody texted me during his rallies ‘I’ve seen this before in black and white, and now I’m seeing it again decades later where I thought our country was beyond this. I’m seeing this in full color.’ So this election in many ways is yet another chapter in our American history…We have a demagogue, fear-mongering person who’s using race to divide, and this is referendum not on him, it’s actually a referendum on the heart and soul of our country, who are we going to be and who are we going to be to each other?”

Watch above, via CNN.

