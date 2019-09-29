Senator Cory Booker defended Joe Biden this morning and said Republicans are trying to make a Trump scandal about him instead.

JAke Tapper asked Booker, “Do you think it’s acceptable for the child of a president or vice president to be sitting on the board of a foreign company while their parent is conducting foreign policy?”

Booker said Republicans are using this to “distract from the President of the United States and his own actions,” calling that “incredible.”

He told Tapper he has issues with the way things work in Washington and wants to introduce new ethics laws, but said the nation is facing a serious “crisis.”

Tapper asked him if what Hunter Biden did would be okay in a Booker administration.

“I’m watching what’s going on with the Trump family right now and Trump properties and I just find that deeply offensive to just any kind of independent sense of what’s honorable, ethical,” Booker responded.

He did go on to defend Biden:

“Joe Biden is a statesman. He is truly an honorable man. We may have differences in this campaign, I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t think I should be president and not him. But I will be standing firmly in defense of Joe Biden process because this in no way can besmirch his character, his honor, and his incredible service to this country over decades. And so I’m offended by the Republicans trying to shift the attention. This is a Trump scandal.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

