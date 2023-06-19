Courtroom Sketch Artist Criticized For Making Trump Look ‘Too Good’ Responds

The courtroom artist who produced sketches of Donald Trump looking “too young” and “too good,” said he draws ’em like he sees ’em.

Sixty-five-year old William J. Hennessy Jr. told the Boston Globe, “Some said he looked too thin, too young, and some said he looked too good. I don’t editorialize, I just draw what I see.”

Social media erupted after Hennessy’s sketches were first published by media outlets in lieu of cameras in the courtroom. Hennessy’s main sketch showed a fit Trump with a strong jawline standing alongside his attorneys before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman. Also pictured with Trump was his co-defendant Walt Nauta.

Film critic Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times tweeted, “They got Trump looking like ‘Prince of Tides’ Nick Nolte in this sketch.”

“That courtroom sketch artist was feeling very generous yesterday,” tweeted The Lincoln Project.

Republicans Against Trump tweeted, “Did Trump lose 60 pounds walking to the courthouse?”

Another tweeted, “Leftists Are Mad Trump ‘Looks Too Good’ In Courthouse Sketch.”

Hennessy was one of three artists tasked with sketching Trump during his arraignment in Miami federal court last week, according to The Globe.

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld used his personal brand of sarcasm to comment on the flattering sketch.

“And the next time I’m in court,” he said. “I demand the same sketch artist Trump has. I mean, look at that. I’m sorry, that guy has got to be on Donald’s payroll. He makes Trump look like Tarzan went to Brooks Brothers. Look at that jawline!”

The Globe said Hennessy was a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design.

“The Virginia resident’s illustrations of Trump in the courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty to some 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, had some observers grousing that the former president looked better in Hennessy’s sketches than he does in real life,” The Globe reported.

