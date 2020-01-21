CNN contributor Joe Lockhart, who served as White House Press Secretary under former President Bill Clinton, called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) impeachment process a “cover-up,” on Tuesday, claiming, “It is not an open or fair trial.”

In response to McConnell stating that the impeachment of President Donald Trump would be a similar process to the impeachment of Clinton, despite the fact that the process is actually very different, Lockhart argued McConnell is “balancing two different political constituencies.”

“One is the president and the Republican Party at large, but he’s also trying to balance the vulnerable senators that are in his caucus,” Lockhart explained. “What he did last night was come down hard on the president’s side because he has made life potentially miserable for these vulnerable Republicans because they have to face their voters who now see that this is a cover-up.”

“It is not an open or fair trial. What the Democrats should do is stand up, and what Schumer should do, is offer the Clinton rules as an amendment, as a substitute, and say, ‘Y’all promised the Clinton rules. Now we’re going to give you a chance to vote to see if you are truth-tellers or liars,'” he concluded. “It’s that simple.”

