CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp Hits Republicans for Spending ‘Way Too Much Money’

CPAC head Matt Schlapp blasted Republicans on fiscal policy.

During Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus on Thursday, fill-in host Dagen McDowell called out the 17 Republicans who voted on Wednesday for legislation that seeks to help the semiconductor industry in the United States in response to competition from China. McDowell also called out the agreement between Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) that would allocate funding for climate, energy and health matters.

“On the Schumer-Manchin bill, yeah, a billion dollars for electric garbage trucks and buses, a billion. But, Matt Schlapp, on the other hand, what about that semiconductor enrichment bill?” said McDowell. “There were 17 Republicans who just signed onto that in the Senate and send it over to the House, so you want to talk about spending mistakes. Some of those Republicans are part of the problem.”

“That’s right,” said Schlapp, a Republican.

Jose Aristimuño, a Democrat, blasted the GOP when it comes to spending.

“Republicans try to play the game that they’re anti-deficit. But [former President Donald] Trump added to deficit more than Barack Obama did. All you guys did during Trump’s presidency was print money which is why we have the inflation numbers that we have today. I understand we had to do it because we had the pandemic. So just don’t try to point fingers and say Democrats all they want to do is spend money. You guys did the same thing for four years.”

“I criticize Republicans more than Republicans like and they do spend way too much money,” said Schlapp. “Anybody who’s advocating for more spending is on the wrong side of history and economics.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com