CPAC Crowd Chants ‘You Won!’ After Trump Continues to Push Fantasy the Election Was Rigged

President Donald Trump continued to lie about the results of the 2020 elections — multiple times — during his big CPAC speech on Sunday.

To recap: the former president’s legal team was thrown out of court time after time after time, by many Republican-appointed and even Trump-appointed judges, but Trump kept pushing the false idea that he won the election and, in a particularly incendiary moment, said the election was stolen in the video he posted while the riots at the Capitol were happening.

As Trump absurdly claimed “this election was rigged and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it,” the CPAC crowd erupted in chants of “You won!”

Trump did not win.

Several other CPAC speakers have pushed the “big lie” about the election over the course of the weekend, including the CEO of Goya.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]