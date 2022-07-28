CPAC’s Mercedes Schlapp Calls Joe Biden ‘an Empathetic Figure’

CPAC’s Mercedes Schlapp called President Joe Biden “an empathetic figure.”

During a segment on Fox News’ The Story With Martha MacCallum on Thursday, Schlapp said that poll numbers unfavorable to the Biden administration should have the White House “sweating.”

“In the White House, there’s an office called the Political Affairs office. They are looking at these poll numbers and I’m sure they are sweating. They are very concerned about the massive red wave that’s about to hit in November,” she said. “Can Joe Biden recover? The only way for Joe Biden to be able to recover — and actually I would say one of his strengths is he comes across being an empathetic figure and he’s not used it to his benefit.”

Schlapp, a Republican, wasn’t the only panelist saying something unexpected. Democratic strategist Mark Penn slammed Biden for not saying, based on Thursday’s report showing decreased GDP, that the United States is in a recession.

“The president has gotten a lot of benefit of the doubt when it comes to definition of words. You can just Google ‘recession’ and it will be two quarters of contracting GDP. And so technically we’re in a recession,” he said. “So I don’t think it makes much sense to go out and say there’s no recession. You can say there’s a minor recession, that there’s a smaller contraction. But after all, I think … you’ve got to acknowledge the experiences and problems that Americans are facing in the economy and in their personal lives.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

