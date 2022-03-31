Craig Melvin Bids Emotional Farewell to MSNBC in Last Sign-Off After 10 Years

Craig Melvin got emotional as he offered his final goodbye to MSNBC after 10 years.

Reports came out weeks ago that Melvin was going to step back from his MSNBC gig, but remain on duty for NBC’s TODAY show and Dateline. As Melvin brought Craig Melvin Reports to a close on Thursday, he confirmed he’ll maintain those jobs amid other upcoming projects, “but I sure will miss our time together here every day.”

This nearly a decade-long stretch of hosting a cable news program has been a tremendous honor, and I’m so very thankful for the opportunity to really have had a front row seat to so much history. Tumultuous campaigns, elections, natural disasters, far too many mass shootings and a global pandemic. So many of the stories I’ve covered here, and the people I’ve met on assignments, have moved me in myriad of ways. Some days sad, angry, confused, but always hopeful, and I’ve tried to cover the news fairly and steer clear of inserting my opinion or perspective. We’ve tried to traffic in facts and truth and let you make up your mind every day, and I’m very proud of that. We’ve gone out of our way to highlight, not merely the death, doom, or destruction. We tried to introduce you to ordinary people doing the extraordinary.

Melvin went on by giving thanks to his producers and all of his other MSNBC colleagues for working with him on the show for the last 10 years. He became more emotional as he talked about his family, choking up and getting misty-eyed while he thanked them.

“And thank you for letting me into your homes, your businesses, and your vehicles for an hour every day,” Melvin concluded. “I appreciate you seeing the value in journalism, showcasing the plight of the least among us, simply asking questions and waiting for answers. We need it now perhaps more than we ever have. Thank you.”

Melvin then gave the floor to Andrea Mitchell, who saluted his work and the “long friendship” between the two of them before she conveying the thanks of their colleagues.

“Each of us…is grateful for our time together,” she said. “Know that in your ten years as a host on MSNBC, you did some good. And I’ll say amen to that.”

