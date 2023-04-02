‘Crazy, Q-Clown, Looney Tune, Unhinged, Moron’: Stahl Begins 60 Minutes Interview of MTG With String Of Insults

Sunday’s 60 Minutes interview of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene started with a bang as correspondent Lesley Stahl read aloud things that have been said about the Georgia Republican, including that she’s “unhinged,” a “moron,” and “Trump in high heels.”

Before the interview clip, Stahl gave an introduction of Greene, noting that’s often referred to as MTG and has, unlike most members of the House, become “Well-known nationally.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene – MTG – is as famous as they get,” said Stahl. She pointed out that the interview was conducted before the news of the indictment of Donald Trump broke.

As the interview clip began, Stahl said to Greene, “We looked up some words that have been said about you.”

“Okay,” said Greene.

“Crazy, Q-clown, Looney Tune, unhinged, moron,” Stahl said reading the insults aloud to Greene. “Pretty ugly stuff.”

Greene responded that it “looks like the average troll in my Twitter feed, so I don’t really care.”

Stahl segued from the explicit insults to ask Greene how much she has “styled” herself after Trump, noting that “People say that you are Trump in high heels.”

Greene said she didn’t “intentionally” emulate Trump but that she understands the comparison.

LESLEY STAHL: We looked up some words that have been said about you. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Okay. STAHL: Crazy, Q-clown, Looney Tune, unhinged, moron. Pretty ugly stuff. GREENE: Looks like the average troll in my Twitter feed, so I don’t really care. STAHL: You’re used to it? GREENE: I don’t let name calling bother me or offend me. I just don’t. STAHL: How much have you styled yourself after Donald Trump? GREENE: Hmm. STAHL: People say that you are Trump in high heels. GREENE: I didn’t intentionally style myself after President Trump, but I can see how people draw those similarities. We both come from the same industry: construction. I also have pretty much a plain-speaking style and so does he. STAHL: But also he’s often in attack mode. And you appear to be. GREENE: Yeah. I think– but I think our government deserves it. They don’t really deserve to be respected that much.

The fact that Greene was interviewed at all caused a major outburst of outrage on Twitter over the weekend, with tweets from members of the media, politicians, and more.

Watch the clip above, via CBS News.

